Ahmadu’s Desire For Social Cultural Transformation Of Yoruba Land Is Insatiable – Atmos CEO

Ajibola showered encomium on the President while speaking on the need to celebrate those who have made indelible impacts before they passed on.

“It is very important we give flowers to those who deserves it when they are alive because it shows immense gratitude to them and Almighty God and this is what is lacking in our society.

“The President of Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative (TYLPI), Dr. Olusegun Ahmadu’s desire for rapid social/ cultural transformation of Yoruba Land is insatiable having convened the AGBAJO OWO COLLECTIVE and other numerous to complement other efforts of the pressure groups. He is a committed philantropist and lover of humanity.

“Besides being a devoted Muslim, His impact across is highly regarded and cannot be overlooked, starting from being the Chairman of the Project Implementation Committee that supervised the construction and development of the peerless Murtala Mohammed Airport Domestic Terminal ( christened MMA2 ).

“Dr. Olusegun was the General Secretary of the Rotary Club , District 912 ( Ibadan) in the early 80s when he was still under 30 years old.

“The seed planted in him by the Rotary Ideals was cropped later in life, leading a pan Yoruba organization where opinions are raised and papers are published for public consumption,” he said.