Ahmadu Urges Alaafin To Champion Girl-Child Education, Women Empowerment

….Felicitates Senator Sunmonu on Birthday

A female entrepreneur and founder of the Women’s Organization of Resources, Knowledge and Skills (W.O.R.K.S), Mrs. Titilayomi Ahmadu, has called on the newly crowned Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, to make girl-child education and women empowerment a top priority during his reign.

Ahmadu, who is also a member of the Governing Council of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, made this known in a congratulatory message addressed to the monarch. The statement, which was made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, emphasized the crucial role that female education plays in driving sustainable societal growth.

Congratulating the Alaafin on his ascension to the throne of his ancestors, she said: “While congratulating our revered monarch, the Alaafin of Oyo, on his ascension to the ancient throne, I want to implore him to consider championing the cause of girl-child education and women empowerment as a priority.”

She further stated that “An educated girl is more likely to become a mother who prioritizes education for her children, thereby ensuring a better future for both male and female children. This, in turn, fosters development and growth in our communities across Yorubaland.”

Mrs. Ahmadu also stressed the need to support women, especially widows and those in economic distress, to help them contribute meaningfully to their homes and society at large.

“Empowering women, particularly those who are widowed or financially vulnerable, will help them support their families and raise children with sound values and access to good education,” she said.

In the same statement, the chartered accountant and social advocate also felicitated with Senator Monsurat Sunmonu on her birthday, describing the former lawmaker as a trailblazer in the advancement of women in Oyo State.

She lauded Senator Sunmonu, the first female Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, for her continuous contributions to the welfare of women and the underprivileged.

“I urge the celebrant not to relent in her efforts to provide succour to the needy, as guided by the teachings of the holy books,” she added.

Ahmadu’s advocacy comes at a time when stakeholders across the country are intensifying calls for improved gender equity, education access, and the upliftment of women in governance and community leadership.

