Ahmadu Bello University Honours Badaki

The President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Dr Aliyu Ajayi Badaki has been commended for his commitment to the tourism sector and exceptional leadership in leading the Federation within his short span of stay by the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria community. Badaki was also honoured and bestowed with an award at the Iftar gathering by the community.

The award was in recognition of his role as President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN). Badaki Aliyu was highly commended for his exceptional professionalism and outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria’s tourism.

He was also lauded for his forth- rightness, dedication, and continued sup- port to the University community. The event was organised by the Board and Management of NAERLS Suites and Conference Centre Limited, A.B.U., Zaria.

The award of recognition was present- ed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Adamu Muhammed, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Bello Sambo, alongside the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Suites, Prof. Yusuf Sanni. Other dignitaries present at the occasion included principal officers of the University, members of the Board of Directors of NAERLS Suites and Conference Centre, members of the University community, and other distinguished guests.

Other recipients honoured at the event included; Prof. S.Z. Abubakar, President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN); Prof. M. Othman, Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Dutsin-Ma; and Engr. Nura, Acting Head of Procurement for the University.

The occasion provided an opportunity for members of the University community and invited guests to celebrate excellence, service, and commitment to national development.