Ahmadiyya Urges Self-reformation, Discipline To Tackle Economic, Political Challenges

The Amir Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria, Alhaji Alatoye Folorunsho Azeez, has urged Muslims to imbibe the culture of self-reformation and discipline to tackle the economic and political challenges facing the country. He said in his Eid-el-Fitr message: “Among the key lessons we have learnt in the month of Ramadan is self-reformation and the reformation of others.

Highest level of discipline and the discipline of others. Almighty Allah says that: “Allah desires facility for you and He desires not hardship for you, and that you may complete the number, and that you may exalt Allah for His having guided you and that you may be grateful.” (Qur’an, 2:186).” In the jubilant festive atmosphere, Azeez said it is gratifying to bear in mind that Islamic Eid is both a season of joy and jubilation and a time of gratitude, reflection, contemplation, and resolution.