Ahmadiyya Urges Muslims To Exhibit Excellent Conduct, Steadfastness In Worship

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community worldwide today (Sunday) round off the three-day annual convention (Jalsa Salana 2025) in Surrey, England, United Kingdom, calling on all Muslims worldwide to be steadfast in worship and always exhibit excellent conduct in their daily affairs.

The Annual Convention is a unique event that brings over 35,000 participants from more than 90 countries to increase religious knowledge and promote a sense of peace in the society.

Addressing the convention, the Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, said the purpose for the Jalsa is to increase brotherhood and eliminate enmity.

He therefore enjoined the Muslim faithful to continue to exhibit the highest morals. He emphasized the importance of taqwa (God-fearingness) as a prerequisite for true success in both spiritual and worldly matters.

Huzoor urged every Ahmadi to become a role model of piety and a silent preacher through their excellent conduct, so that the flag of Islam, Ahmadiyyat may be raised swiftly across the entire world. Also speaking to the gathering, Dr Faheem Younus of Ahmadiyya Community, USA, said Muslims should avoid seeking love from social media, noting that research has shown that many of the love relationships generated from social media lack happiness and do not last long.

He enjoined Muslims to endeavour to extend good gestures to others and desist from pride, either pride of religion or wealth, adding that pride leads men to perish.

Members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, Nigeria, who joined the conference virtually, acknowledged benefiting from the soul inspiring lectures. Acting Amir, Ahmadiyya Nigeria, Dr. Lateef Busari said, “the convention is an avenue to connect with our global leader, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad.

As we gather here in Nigeria, Ahmadis all across 90 other countries are doing the same thing connected through our satellite. The gathering provides us the opportunity to recommit ourselves to the teachings of Islam, improve in spiritual development as we grow in faith,”

He enjoined Nigerian Muslims to hold firm unto the rope of Allah, which is Al Quran, saying, “the Host Quran is the guidance for mankind.

Since it was revealed to the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW), it has remained pristine and continued to guide mankind all through the ages, so we should hold firm unto it”. Busari added, “We should give our religion preference over worldly affairs. If we are ready to do that, then we shall attain the pleasure of Allah here on earth and in the hereafter”.

Naib Amir, Ahmadiyya, Canada, Hadi Ali Chaudhary, enjoined the faithful to be steadfast in Islam, believe in all prophets and not deviate from worshipping Almighty Allah as prescribed by the holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW). Other eminent speakers discussed a range of religious topics and their relevance to contemporary society.

A number of parliamentarians, civic leaders and diplomats from different countries also address the gathering and underline the conventions objective of enhancing unity, understanding and mutual respect.

The convention had its first-ever international History Panel at JalsaUK2025- a powerful exploration of the Ahmadiyya’s global journey from London to the world.

The thought-provoking session brought together historians and scholars from across four continents to trace the legacy and expansion of the London Mission and the global propagation of Islam. Nigeria was duly represented among the five panelists by the Lead, History Compilation Committee, Nigeria, Dr Qasim Akinreti.

Others are: Head of the Ahmadiyya History Department, Germany, Alyas Munir; Naib Ameer, United Kingdom, Naseer Dean; Head of the History Department, United Kingdom; Raheel Ahmad; and Missionary, United States of America, Yahya Luqman.