Ahmadiyya tasks world leaders on peace

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria has urged world leaders to promote global peace through the elimination of inequality and polarization.

The group appealed to its headquarters in Ojokoro, Lagos, where the National Head(Amir), Alhaji Alatoye Folorunsho AbdulAzeez, called on the government to intensify efforts to promote peaceful co-existence in the country.

The Amir said the government needed to ensure transparent, just and effective governance to restore public confidence.

He stressed that meaningful economic reforms should be pursued and realised.

Adding that fundamental human rights of citizens particularly freedom of expression and religion, as well as the freedom of the press, should be protected to foster democratic culture.

He also said that the group was committed to promoting peace and unity.

Before the conference where Amir spoke, there was a tour of the group’s hospital and television station, projects by its visiting Managing Director Munir-ud-Din Shams.

Shams, an Indian who came to ascertain the level of work at the facilities, said that the world was suffering an economic crisis and needed peace to tackle it.

He, likewise, urged world leaders to embrace peace as the first step to tackling challenges confronting humanity.

“It is a clear teaching of Islam that people of all nationalities and races are equal. People should be granted equal rights.

“This is the key and golden principle that lays the foundation for harmony between different groups and nations that fosters peace.

“Today, we find there is division between powerful and weak nations. This division has proved to be an internal source of anxiety and frustration,” Shams stated.

He, further, said that justice and equality in all matters should be the new world order, urging that powerful and rich countries should not trample on the rights of poor and weaker countries.

He added: “Both rich and poor countries should endeavour to abide by the principles of justice.”

