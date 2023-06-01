Ahmadiyya Hospital Seeks Improved Capitation For Health Insurance Services

The Ahmadiyya Hospital, Ojokoro, Lagos, has urged the Federal and State governments to improve the capitation and the fee that accrue to health facilities implementing the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)which currently makes health insurance mandatory for every Nigerian and legal residents in the country. Speaking during a press conference held by the facility in Ojokoro recently, the Chief Medical Director of the Ahmadiyya Hospital, Ojokoro, Lagos, Dr. Samiullah Tahir explained that what health facilities are currently being paid under the NHIA is very small and “that is where we actually need help.”

He was highlighting some of the many challenges facing healthcare organisations such as the Ahmadiyya Hospital, Ojokoro and other private hospitals in the country. “Medical services in the country are quite expensive and unfortunately we are not being supported by the government the way it should be,” he said, adding, “There are so many things the government can do for the society, like intervention in the NHIA.

We are registered with them but the provision of services is restricted. “We have other health maintenance organisations (HMOs); it is there but its services are very poor.” Besides, Tahir noted that the capitation and the fee they give is very small and that is where we actually need help. “Another one (challenge) is the availability of the drugs. We have to keep a balance between the affordability of the patients and how much the drugs are.”

Similarly, speaking on the drive of the hospital to serve members of the public who were financially incapable, the CMD pointed out that The Ahmadiyya Hospital Group, which was founded in 1889 was created to serve humanity and cater to the needs of the less privileged in all parts of the world especially in various parts of Africa. The initiatives run by the group cover mostly education and health, which are important parts of making every society thrive.

According to him, the hospitals established to treat the poor have existed since 1960 such as the one in Apapa. The Gambia Hospital was commissioned in 1957 as the first hospital in the scheme. Similarly schools were established around that time. There are schools in Kano, Nasarawa, Lagos State and other parts of the federation. Some have been naturalised and they are no longer administered by the sect. “Emphasis has been laid on serving humanity since we were founded.

We serve humanity in general aside from our religious duties and we have a duty to serve the people free of charge. We are all over the world. We have a scheme to serve humanity in the hospitals and the schools introduced in 1970 by the third successor of the Ahmadiyya Muslim movement. “Since I came here to Nigeria from Germany, we have had improvements in the hospital. We’ve had some specialties which were not there before like cardiology, gynaecology, physiotherapy services, amongst others.

We have introduced other equipment which are state-of-the-art and we engage specialists. The aim of the services is to provide services for the poor. “Another aspect is that nobody pays for the services before they are rendered. We offer free surgeries and we do a lot of free medical grants for all the federation. People come from all over. The services that I mentioned are in the general out service department. We have about 100 staff and six full time doctors.”

“Most of the services are free but those who can pay do so. Those who can’t pay, do not. Those who just walk in pay and we charge them and that’s how we get money. Asides from that, our headquarters provides some of the machines and services we cannot get, such as the x-ray machines because obstetricians need them and we got them free of charge though they are around N60 million. Similarly, we acquired a scan machine for about 20 million.

“We face so many other challenges because medical services are quite expensive and unfortunately we are not being supported by the government the way it should be. There are so many things the government can do for society. As I said, “we don’t have many challenges because we have a big source of income and nobody will go without being served.”