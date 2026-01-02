Ahmadiyya Calls For Unity Of Muslims Globally To Address Rising Challenges

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Nigeria, has called for the unity of Muslims globally to address the challenges facing the Muslim ummah from Gaza to other parts of the world.

The Amir, Head Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, Alatoye Folorunso Azeez, stated this at the end of a threeday Islamic conference held at the Jamia ground Owode -Ilaro Road in Ogun State.

The Islamic group in a communique after the 71st Jalsa Salana, emphasized that unity among Muslims is a divine command and a prerequisite for strength, progress, and peaceful coexistence, while division weakens the Ummah and undermines its moral authority.

The group reaffirmed that sincere reliance on Allah remains the ultimate panacea to the multifaceted global challenges confronting humanity today, including insecurity, moral decline, injustice, economic hardship, and environmental crises.

Ahmadiyya reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to peace, loyalty to Nigeria, obedience to lawful authority, and constructive engage ment with people of all faiths and backgrounds for national unity and development.

This was also echoed by the Former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Ambassador Sarafadeen Ishola, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, (Yayi), represented by Alhaji Fadil Olaniyi Ajadi, Commissioner Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission and the Former Grand Khadi of Kwara State, Retired Justice Muhammed. Participants were urged to consciously nurture future generations through personal examples of piety, truthfulness, moral discipline, and regular prayers, recognizing that character-building begins at home and is vital for sustainable societal reform.

The Jalsa called on all Muslims to revive the spirit of Salat, sincere supplication, and righteous conduct as essential tools for individual reform and societal transformation in an increasingly materialistic world. The Jalsa also underscored that contemporary scientific discoveries, fulfilled prophecies, personal spiritual experiences, and the order of the universe continue to provide compelling evidence of the existence, power, and mercy of Almighty Allah.

The gathering concluded by calling on all Muslims, particularly members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama‘at, to firmly hold fast together to the rope of Allah through obedience to His commandments, loyalty to Khilafat, mutual love, and rejection of all forms of extremism, hatred, and division.