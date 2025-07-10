Ahmad Musa Unveils 9-Point Agenda To Revive Kano Pillars

Newly appointed General Manager of Kano Pillars and captain of the Nigerian Super Eagles, Ahmad Musa, has unveiled a nine-point agenda aimed at reviving the fortunes of the football club.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, Musa emphasized the need for strong support and sponsorship, warning that without such backing, the club could continue to struggle.

“We have started taking steps to ensure that what happened last season does not happen again. This time, we are going for the trophy,” he declared.

Musa explained that his nine-point agenda is focused on restoring the glory of the club and urged Kano sports lovers to rally behind the team. “I promise to do everything possible to bring the club back to its winning ways,” he added.

Describing his dual role as both General Manager and player as challenging, Musa noted, “It’s not an easy task, but I am ready. Every player will be given the opportunity to contribute fully. And with the support of our fans, we don’t need to rely solely on government assistance. With our passion and our jersey, we can build something strong.”

He also highlighted the club’s recent increase in social media activity as a positive development. “This is a sign of the changes to come. We’re already taking the right steps,” he said.

Musa disclosed that the club has begun reaching out to corporate organizations for sponsorship. “We’ve started writing letters to many companies, and we are hopeful that we will secure support soon.”

Clarifying his dual role, Musa said, “On the pitch, I’m a player and under the coach’s authority. But off the pitch, I’m the General Manager, and the responsibility to lead lies with me.”

He called for unity among stakeholders and reiterated his commitment to steering Kano Pillars back to the top of Nigerian football.