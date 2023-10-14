Ahmad Lawan Loses Mother, Hajiya Halima Ibrahim

The family of the immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, announced the passing of their beloved Mother, Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim.

According to a statement issued by Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, his Media Adviser, Lawan’s mother passed on today at her residence in Gashua town, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that she died at the age of 86 years.

Part of the statement reads: “Hajiya Halima Ibrahim will be buried according to Islamic rites tomorrow, Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Gashua by 11 am.

“Funeral prayers will, thereafter, be said for the deceased at the Gashua Central Mosque, located in the Emir’s Palace.

“Senator Ahmad Lawan appreciates the outpouring of love and support already received from friends, relatives, and colleagues.

“The family would like to extend deepest gratitude to all those who have reached out and offered their condolences, thoughts, and prayers during this time of immense sadness. Your love and support have been a source of strength, and they are forever thankful.”