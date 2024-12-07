AHIF unveils Cape Town as host for 2025 event

Share

Organiser of the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF), Africa’s premier conference for tourism and hospitality investment, has announced Cape Town, South Africa as the host city of its 2025 edition, which is scheduled to hold between June 17 and 19.

Besides, the organiser has also disclosed the introduction of a new format for the conference, which promises to be an innovative, and dynamic format aimed at fostering new partnerships and facilitating deals within Africa’s rapidly expanding hospitality sector – one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

Cape Town, known for its stunning landscapes and vibrant economy, provides the perfect backdrop for AHIF’s annual gathering. South African hospitality industry is projected to grow from $1.36 billion in 2024 to $1.68 billion by 2029, driven by increasing travellers’ numbers and a resurgence post-COVID-19.

Speaking on the conference, which is its 13th edition, Matthew Weihs, who is the Managing Director of The Bench, the organiser of AHIF, noted: “We are excited to bring AHIF to Cape Town, a city that embodies the energy and potential of African hospitality.

‘‘This year’s event will offer invaluable opportunities for delegates to connect with top decision-makers, explore new partnerships, and gain insights from industry leaders. AHIF is where the future of African hospitality is shaped. ‘‘By offering delegates the chance to explore Cape Town, we are adding a unique layer of value to their participation. The connections made and the insights gained from these hands-on experiences will be invaluable as we work together to drive investment and development across Africa.”

The new format, which is focused on networking and tailored insights, has been carefully designed to go beyond the conference rooms, introducing country pavilions from across Africa to showcase the latest opportunities in the region to investors.

The advantages of the new format include personalised itineraries, hands-on workshops, roundtables, enhanced networking, and insights into economic trends. Focused on C-level hospitality and tourism investment decision-makers, AHIF continues to be exclusively focused on those who are shaping the future of hospitality in Africa.

Daniel Silke, who is a political economist, stressed the potential impact of AHIF, saying, “The Africa Hospitality Investment Forum is taken seriously as an industry-leading event globally. It addresses one of the most intriguing and exciting markets, Africa, where growth rates remain high, and demographic shifts, urbanisation, and an increase in air connectivity are driving substantial interest from hotel groups.

‘‘AHIF stands out not just for the expert speakers and deep insights, but also for fostering personal connections that are invaluable in this dynamic industry”

Share

Please follow and like us: