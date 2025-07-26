AHF publishes book for journalists reporting children

A Senior Advocacy & Marketing Manager of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Nigeria, a Los Angeles-based global AIDS NGO, Steve Aborishade, has published a book for journalists reporting child related issues.

Aborishade who is also a Child & Media Development Advocate in the country, told journalists in Makurdi, Benue State that the book will help journalists to better understand how to report issues affecting children.

He said as a media practitioner, he saw both the good and the bad sides of media reporting.

“Also in my current work with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and my past experiences with Projekthope as well as Wole Soyinka Investigative Reporting Award (WSIRA) now Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), I have seen just how crucial responsible storytelling is. I know how powerful the media can be in bringing attention to important issues and driving change. I have seen how the media can rally support for those who need it most. And, I have also seen how easily this power can be misused, leading to the exploitation of children who cannot protect themselves,” he said.

Speaking about the book titled, “Covering Children: Guidelines for Journalists”, Mojúbàolú Olúfúnké Okome, Prof. of Political Science, Brooklyn College, CUNY New York, said the book was necessitated by different challenges faced by journalists in reporting children.

She said the book serves as a guide for journalists on ethically reporting about children.

“It emphasizes responsible storytelling and considers the impact of media on children, who are seen as vulnerable due to their limited understanding of the consequences of media exposure.

“The guide advocates a trauma-informed approach, prioritizing the child’s well-being over the story. It also highlights the need to balance the public’s right to know with the protection of children’s privacy and dignity,” Olufunke said.

Speaking further, she said children are vulnerable and may not fully understand the implications of media exposure.

According to her, they could be harmed, stigmatized, and exploited through irresponsible reporting. She added that maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of children is critical.