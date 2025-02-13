AHF Promotes Condom Use, STIs Awareness In States

Share

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), a non-profit international organisation has conducted an awareness campaign in six states to highlight the importance of condom use and raise awareness about Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

The event was heralded by a road walk which involved students of higher institutions and members of civil society including the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport worker (NURTW) with government officials from the state’s Ministry of Health and the State Agency for the Control of AIDS amongst others.

Speaking at the occasion, the state coordinator of AHF in Kogi State where the national event was flagged off, the Kogi State Coordinator of the programme, Dr. Onyeyili Ikemefuna, stated that the roadshow was part of the activities marking International Condom Day 2025, observed globally on February 13.

He explained that the campaign aimed to promote safer sex practices, reduce stigma, and equip young people with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their sexual health.

“The day aims to educate people about the risks of STIs, unintended pregnancies, and the importance of using condoms to prevent these risks.

“It is observed just before Valentine’s Day to remind people that love should be accompanied by responsible and safe sexual behaviour,” Ikemefuna said.

He encouraged young people to embrace condom use, emphasizing that it was essential for protecting against STIs and preventing unintended pregnancies.

“Tomorrow (Today) is Valentine’s Day, and people will engage in sex whether we like it or not.

“We can’t stop them, but we advise condom use because it is better to be safe than to seek treatment,” he added.

Ikemefuna also mentioned that AHF Nigeria had produced enough condoms, which were being distributed for free as part of the campaign.

Dr. Folashade Ayoade, Secretary to the Kogi State Government, who joined the campaign, commended AHF Nigeria and other stakeholders for the initiative.

She encouraged people to use condoms, stressing that it remained an effective option for triple protection: preventing HIV, STIs, and unplanned pregnancies.

Mr. Steve Aborishade, Advocacy and Marketing Manager at AHF Nigeria, underscored the need to promote condom use, especially among young people, to combat the rising rates of STIs.

“We always tell them to abstain, but we realise many cannot, and that’s why we are seeing an increase in STIs, including HIV/AIDS.

“With the theme ‘Kuku Use Am, No Shake Body,’ we are targeting young people to promote condom use, which can protect their dreams,” he said.”

The event included a health talk on STIs and a demonstration on how to properly use condoms.

AHF operates in more than 46 countries, providing cutting-edge HIV care and advocacy, regardless of a person’s ability to pay, and advocating for policies that benefit the HIV community.

