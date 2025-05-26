AHF Nigeria Marks World Menstrual Health Day In Benue

Share

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria on Sunday joined other international health organizations around the world to commemorate 2025 World Menstrual Health Day (MHD), drawing attention to the stigma, cultural taboos, and lack of menstrual hygiene access that undermine the dignity and health of women and girls—while also increasing their risk of HIV.

World Menstrual Health Day is observed annually on May 28.

In a statement issued in Benue State, North Central Nigeria, AHF Nigeria Country Program Director, Dr. Echey Ijezie, emphasized that women and girls—especially in regions like sub-Saharan Africa—bear a disproportionate burden of HIV infection.

He noted that many young girls are forced to miss school due to a lack of access to sanitary pads, which can lead to school dropout and increased vulnerability to transactional or intergenerational sex. This, he stressed, limits their ability to negotiate safe sex and raises their risk of acquiring HIV.

“AHF’s Menstrual Health Day commemorations are part of broader strategic prevention efforts,” Dr. Ijezie said.

“They highlight the link between menstrual health and HIV, promote the availability and accessibility of menstrual products, and integrate sexual and reproductive health services—ensuring that women, girls, and all people who menstruate have access to sanitary pads, HIV testing, condoms, and essential care.”

This year’s World MHD, he noted, is focused on empowering both in-school and out-of-school young women and girls with the knowledge they need to manage menstruation safely and confidently.

“As part of our outreach, we will distribute free sanitary pads—both disposable and reusable—to girls in Calabar, Abuja, and Makurdi,” he said, calling on the government to invest in providing free sanitary products for girls across Nigeria, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Dr. Ijezie reiterated AHF Nigeria’s commitment to ending period poverty through sustained investment in initiatives that close the knowledge gap in menstrual health management, while combating harmful myths, stigma, and cultural taboos that continue to affect the wellbeing of women and girls.

He stated that nearly two billion people menstruate globally, yet 500 million experience period poverty—lacking access to menstrual hygiene products, safe and clean sanitation facilities, and supportive environments.

“These barriers, compounded by stigma, lead to poor health outcomes, missed educational and economic opportunities, and significant negative impacts on mental health,” he added.

Share