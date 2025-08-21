AHF Launches Wellness Centre In FCT

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has extended its Wellness Centre initiative from Makurdi, Benue State, to Kuje, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to provide free healthcare services, including testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), cervical cancer screening, and HIV services.

The launch aimed to sensitize residents of Kuje and its environs about the Centre’s services. This is the second AHF Wellness Centre in Nigeria, following the first established in Makurdi.

AHF Country Programme Director, Dr. Echey Ejezie, said the Centre was designed to take healthcare closer to the grassroots.

“This is a special centre for free STI testing and treatment. By addressing these health challenges, we are also preventing HIV/AIDS. As an organization, we are committed to reducing the burden of these conditions by providing free testing, treatment, and counseling,” he said.

Dr. Ejezie also stressed the need for advocacy against stigma, urging communities to work together to achieve an STI-free society.

Also speaking, AHF Medical Director, Dr. Emmanuel Nwabueze, said the outreach had been ongoing since September to sensitize communities on the Centre’s activities.

A Wellness Nurse, Chika Judith, described STIs as a “silent crisis,” worsened by stigma and misinformation.

“Our Wellness Centre provides confidential testing, treatment, counseling, preventive tools such as condoms, and awareness campaigns. We also offer Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) for cervical cancer, educate women on HPV vaccination, and ensure follow-up care. This is not just about detecting diseases; it’s about saving lives and protecting futures,” she said.

She added that AHF would extend advocacy to schools, markets, and places of worship.

The Programme Manager of the FCT Action for the Control of AIDS (FACA), Doris John, commended AHF for supporting the government’s intervention efforts. Representing the Gomo of Kuje, Chiroma of Kuje, Alhaji Useini Bako, pledged that the traditional institution would champion community sensitization on STI prevention.