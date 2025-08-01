AHF Launches Centre In Benue

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has launched its Wareness Center in Makurdi.

Speaking at the event held at its headquarters, the Senior Medical Regional Manager of the Foundation, Dr. John Ogboji, said AHF began its services in the state in the last 14 years with the core mandate in HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, offering professional counselling, family planning, menstrual hygiene, cervical cancer (for women), diabetes and high blood pressure services among others.

The organisation that provides HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and advocacy services also said it gives condoms to its clients to reduce the spread of the Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and unwanted pregnancies.

Ogboji described the Wellness Center as a one stopshop, and further lamented the scourge of HIV/AIDS prevalence in the state in the past couple of years, saying it has however, been drastically reduced.

He said: “At a time, the prevalence was as high as 15.7 per cent in the state, but it’s prevalence as we speak has dropped to 3.4 per cent.

“A lot has been done in the state, and we are still counting and moving forward and by the grace of God, we will achieve elimination on or by the year 2030.”