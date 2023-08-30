Aheregbe Festival: Discordant tunes on closure of markets in Akure

Aheregbe, one of the traditional festivals in Akure, the Ondo State capital, ran into choppy waters recently when the state government overruled the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, over the closure of markets and shops for the celebration of the annual festival. The Deji, who is also the Chairman of the State Council of Monarchs, had directed the closure of markets in the state capital for the celebration of the annual Aheregbe festival. The Monarch in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Michael Adeyeye, said this had become imperative as part of the requirements for observing the agelong tradition of the annual festival.

The Paramount Ruler in the statement said: “The Palace of the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom wishes to notify the residents of Akure and its environment that all markets and shops in Akure will be shut on Friday 25th August 2023. It is important to emphasise that there shall be no trading or opening of shops under any guise during the festival. Residents, market women, and shop owners are kindly enjoined to comply with this directive. However, only pharmacy shops and patent medicine stores are exempted from the closure of their shops during the festival. Moreover, the festival will not in any way restrict both human and vehicular movement.”

Osolo, Iralepo kick

But the two traditional rulers in Akure South Local Government that form the Akure Kingdom, Oba Oluwagbenga Ojo, the Iralepo of Isinkan, and Oba Edward Adewole, the Osolo of Isolo, said such closure of markets should not be extended to their territories despite the proximity of their communities to Akure. Incidentally, a visitor to the state capital may not be able to delineate the difference among the three communities. Oba Adewole in a statement said Aheregbe is not Isolo’s festival and such celebration should not be extended to his territory. He also accused the paramount ruler of planning to cause a crisis in his domain with the extension of market closure to his domain. Oba Adewole filed a petition to the state governor, who is the consenting authority on all chieftaincy matters by law in the state, to be in notice and take action before the Deji of Akure was attempting to disrupt what he called the enduring communal peace that government has achieved across the state communities. The monarch also wrote to the Commandant State Security Network (Amotekun) on the need to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the state capital.

His words: “It is a standing instruction to all monarchs within the state not to go beyond the shores of their boundaries come what may. Also the State Executive Council resolved and directed that closure of markets during traditional festivals without government’s approval would no longer be tolerated. The government also said such markets’ closure should be limited to the kings’ markets which are usually located within the premises of the palaces within such towns and villages. The information within the disposal of Osolo in Council is that Deji of Akure, His Royal Majesty Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, is planning to cross beyond his boundary into Isolo during ‘Aheregbe’ known as ‘du du du’ festival which is slated to take place on Friday August 25, 2023. Your Excellency Sir, such action of trespass would cause a crisis within the two towns and by extension state unrest as the festival does not in any way have connection with Isolo town.” Similarly, the Iralepo of Isinkan, Oba Oluwagbemiga Ajimokunola Olofin-Adimula congratulated the Deji of Akure kingdom over the Aheregbe festival. He prayed for the success of the festival and wished the Deji well in the activities lined up for the festival.

However, the Iralepo used the opportunity to invite shoppers in Akure to come to Isinkan for their business and shopping during the Aheregbe period as shops and businesses shall remain open in every part of the Isikan domain. The Monarch said such a directive does not affect traders in the Isinkan Kingdom. The Iralepo who said it is taboo to bring such a festival to Isinkan said forcing such on the community would have grave consequences. While saying though Akure and Isinkan share what some may consider blurred boundaries, the monarch said indigenes of the two communities know their domains. Their boundaries are not blurred. His words: “For emphasis, I would like to say that Isinkan shares a boundary with Akure at Imogun, just before Saint Thomas’ Anglican Church, Isinkan, and Ondo at Owena River. In all these areas markets and shops re not closed for the Aheregbe Festival. It is a taboo and has consequences for the Isinkan Community as well as the priest of the festival. So, for peace to reign, the Akure people should not bring the festival to my community and neither can they enforce market and shop closures here. This statement is necessary to remove any iota of doubts.”

Discordant tunes

The first person to kick against the closure of the markets was a human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Emmanuel Emodamori who said the government must limit the celebration of the Aheregbe Festival to the Oba’s market in compliance with the State Executive Council decision taken last year during the celebration that almost led to the breakdown of law and order. His words: “Exactly one year ago, precisely on 24th August 2022, the Ondo State Executive Council met and thereafter addressed the people of Ondo State on some far–reaching decisions said to have been taken in its meeting in the interest of the state, chief amongst which were some chieftaincy reforms and the ban on Traditional Rulers in Ondo State from arbitrary closure of markets whilst celebrating festivals, without or except with the prior approval of the governor. Even when such approvals are to be given, it has to be strictly limited to Obas’ Market. “The Hon. Attorney-General of Ondo State, Sir Charles Titiloye, and the Commissioner for Information, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, jointly addressed the press on behalf of the State Executive Council on those resolutions. I still have the video clip of that address.

“Your Excellency would agree with me that the common man, particularly the market men and women in Nigeria, are already economically suffocated and gasping for breath. They are just struggling to survive on their daily incomes. For anyone to order the closure of markets and shops in these challenging times, in the name of a festival which may not add any value to the people, is inhumane and a gross violation of the right to livelihood of our people.” Cacophony of Reactions Those for and against the closure of markets for the celebration of markets and shops in celebration of the cultural festival have been engaging each other over the decision of the paramount ruler of Akure to order the closure of markets for the celebration of the festival. For instance, a lawyer, Mr. Allen Sowore said: “One of the major reasons why Western culture and tradition overwhelmed Africans is basically because some of the elements of our culture and tradition are repugnant. Unfortunately, as Africans, we have refused to rethink and modify some of these tendencies. How do you lock down a whole capital city for this type of celebration?” A university lecturer, Dr. Olumide Olugbemi, in his reaction said: “I wrote an article on this matter two or three years ago. In that article, I called out the Akure elites. None of them on my wall had the balls to comment.

In Akure, there are at least three of these disruptive cultural practices. These practices are not only repugnant; they exist as an affront to the modern state paradigm. I am a respecter of culture. But as I argued with vehemence in my Ph.D. thesis on Female Genital Mutilation, culture must never be an excuse for abuse.” A journalist and indigene of Akure, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan in his reaction said: “It is not a looting festival. It is a festival against buying and selling. The only way to deal with those who flout the directive is to take their wares. You can give it whatever interpretation you want but you need to respect the culture of the people and comply. It did not start yesterday. Does it need reformation? Yes. But nobody will bully the community into abandoning its tradition. “I am from Akure and I am one of those who have opined over the years that we need to adjust the implementation of the festivals.”

Govt overrules monarch

The state government through the Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju said the decision of the state executive council decision of last year stands and no monarch should order closure of markets and shops in celebration of traditional festivals. The government’s statement read: “The Ondo State Executive Council had on August 22, 2022 discussed the issue of indiscriminate halting of commercial activities by monarchs with special focus on the Aheregbe traditional festival, at the end of which it issued a circular to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies informing them of the decision it had reached and ordering full enforcement of same.” Partial compliance Many of the shop owners along Arakale road, which is home to most of the commercial activities in Akure, did not open for businesses. Some of them locked their shops but attended to customers discreetly. Asked why they kept their shops closed despite the government’s assurances, the traders said their experiences of the past had shown that it was better to adhere to the warning from the palace than risk their goods being destroyed. However, the business owners in Isinkan opened for business attending to their customers. Also, the Isinkan market was opened for business in compliance with Iralepo and government’s directives.