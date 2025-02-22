Ahead of ‘No Sign of Weakness,’ Burna Boy hits cover of Billboard France

Share

Grammy winner Burna Boy continues to break new grounds as he becomes the first-ever cover star of Billboard France, marking another milestone in his record-breaking career. As the world eagerly awaits the release of his highly anticipated album, No Sign of Weakness, this historic moment reaffirms Burna Boy’s status as a global icon shaping the future of African music. In a collaborative post between Billboard France, Billboard, and Burna Boy, celebrates his meteoric rise from his studio in Port Harcourt to headlining the biggest stages across the world.

In their post, Billboard France praised Burna Boy for his cultural impact, calling him the ambassador of Nigeria’s booming music scene. The platform highlighted his groundbreaking achievement as the first non-francophone African artist to headline France’s legendary Stade de France in 2025, a feat that cements his dominance in the global music industry. With over 7 billion streams and a Grammy Award to his name, Burna Boy’s signature Afro fusion—a blend of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and global sounds—has captivated audiences worldwide, fueling a cultural revolution.

This moment marks a defining chapter in Burna Boy’s career as he continues to push boundaries and elevate African music to the world stage. With No Sign of Weakness set to drop soon, fans can expect yet another groundbreaking project that showcases his artistry, storytelling, and global appeal.

