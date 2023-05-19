Ahead Of May 29: NDLEA Raids Drug Joints Nationwide, Arrests 534 Suspects

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has launched a nationwide raid of drug joints in an exercise code-named Operation Mop Up as part of law enforcement efforts to remove enablers of crime and violence in some parts of the country.

The Agency’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi in a statement issued on Friday said the raid was to ensure peaceful inauguration and transition of new administrations at national and sub-national levels across the country on May 29.

Babafemi said not less than 534 suspects have been arrested in the first few days of the commencement of the operation, during which tons of illicit drugs including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, codeine-based syrup, cannabis sativa, and various new psychoactive substances among others, were recovered across the states and the FCT.

He said the top on the list with high arrests and seizures are in Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Kaduna, Rivers, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Osun, Benue, and Plateau.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brigadier General. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) who ordered the operation commended all the officers and men of the state commands and other formations involved in the exercise for their professionalism and the NDLEA standard operating procedure.

“I am impressed by the level of compliance with the directive to all our commands and formations to dismantle all drug joints within their areas of responsibility, mop up all illicit substances in such locations and arrest all those culpable.”

This will in no small measure take out of the equation, enablers of crime and violence such as illicit drugs, their dealers and all those relying on mind-altering substances to disrupt the May 29 inauguration ceremonies across the states and the Federal Capital Territory, Marwa stated.

Marwa, however, charged the operatives to continue with the operational maxim of offensive action against drug cartels and traffickers until the last gram of illicit drug is taken out of the streets and communities across the country.