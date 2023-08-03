Ahead Of APC NEC Meeting, Tinubu Meets Party’s Caucus Behind Closed Doors

Ahead of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold in Abuja today, President Bola Tinubu last night met with the national caucus of the party behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public and newsmen were barred from the Conference Centre venue of the meeting, there were indications that it may not be unconnected with the politics of leadership succession in the party.

Recall that the National Chairman and Secretary of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and Sen. Iyiola Omisore respectively recently resigned their appointments. Since their resignations, there have been subtle political moves on who would succeed them.

While the President was allegedly pushing for the former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as Adamu’s replacement as the National Chairman, other stakeholders were said to be routing for the emergency of the ex-Nasarawa State Governor, Sen. Tanko Almakura, as his successor.

A source disclosed that the issue of who emerges the National Chairman and Secretary of the party would be thrashed out at the meeting amongst other controversial issues. Expected to be at the meeting are all serving governors on the platform of the party, all past national executive members, former President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the National Legal Adviser, Mr. Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq is believed to have also resigned yesterday ahead of today’s party’s caucus meeting. His resignation brings to four the number of NWC members that have quit their positions. Senators Adamu and Omisore were the first to go. They were soon followed by the National Vice Chairman, North West, Salihu Lukman. None of the resigned NWC members has given reasons for their resignations.

It would be recalled that the APC National Vice Chairman, North West had accused the Adamu-led NWC of being corrupt and running a one man show. Lukman also accused the National Secretary of being instrumental for the party’s loss in Osun State, demanding for the resignation of the duo. The crisis in the party had festered even after the resignation of the National Chairman and National Secretary.

Before Lukman resigned, he had stood against the plot to draft in Alhaji Ganduje as the new National Chairman. According to Lukman that would go against the letter of zoning of party offices that the leadership of the party had adopted from time.

Also Lukman alleged that the former Kano State governor does not parade decent enough political credentials to lead the APC. He warned of the con- sequences of imposing him on the party, just as he maintained that the APC National Chairman should be retained in the North Central.