Ahead of 2024 Annual Master Lecture Series, NIHOTOUR calls for papers

Na t i o n a l Insti tute for Hospitality and Tourism (NI- HOTOUR) has put out a call for papers for the 2024 edition of its Annual Master Lecture Series (AMLS), which I sched- uled to hold on May 30, 2024 in Abuja. AMLS is established to attract hos- pitality and tourism intellectuals who will provide informative, engaging and thought-provoking lectures on develop- ments and trends in the hospitality, travel and tourism sector.

The 2024 lecture series, which has as its theme; Sustainable Food Production from Farm to Table, also has a number of sub-themes such as; Food Safety and Sustainable Health; Food and Identity: Food as a Maker of Cultural Identity and Diversification; Food Science and Technology: The Sci- ence Behind Food Production, Process- ing and Preservation; Food, Politics and Power: The Politics of Food Production and Distribution; Food Access and Social Inequality; The Future of Food: Future Trends in Food production, Consumption and Distribution. According to NIHOTOUR, the dead- line for submission is April 30 for ab- stracts, while May 15 is for full text of proposed papers. The agency, however, warned that ‘plagiarism is not accepted,’ as it limited papers to between 300 and 3,000 words for abstract and full text, respectively