Ahead Coronation: Ladoja’s Emergence’ll Modernise Ibadan For Positive Devt –Prof Falola

A renowned Professor of African Studies, Toyin Falola, has declared that the emergence of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland will, no doubt, bring modernisation to the ancient city.

The Ibadan-born historian who identified the former governor’s political experience, business acumen and status as a statesman and administrator, said the qualities earned him the encomium. Falola, the current Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at the University of Texas at Austin, made the remarks while fielding questions from journalists shortly after delivering the Olubadan Coronation lecture in honor of Oba Ladoja.

The lecture entitled: “Ibadan in History: Issues in tradition and modernity”, held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), University of Ibadan, Ibadan and had in attendance traditional leaders, community leaders, title holders, compound heads (Mogajis), community heads (Baales), scholars, researchers, women groups among others.

Speaking on a 400-page materials which was developed into a book, Falola said it outlined the steps that should be followed in pursuit of making the dream of Ibadan state a reality. He noted that the ancient city needs to modernize itself in the areas of garbage collection, street cleaning, environmental upliftment, and having Oba Ladoja on the throne will no doubt help in the actualization.

He said: “Oba Ladoja is saying that his greatest ambition is to achieve Ibadan state and the book has outlined the steps to be taken to achieve that. “Well, having Ladoja as the Olubadan, given his experience as a politician, statesman administrator, will lead to modernization.