Ahead 2027, Battles For Political Offices Begin

As Nigeria gradually inches toward another critical general election in 2027, the political climate is already heating up with subtle power plays, strategic alignments, silent consultations, and visible positioning for key elective offices across the country. Though the election is still over a year and a half away, political gladiators have begun laying the groundwork for what promises to be another fiercely contested race for power.

Early moves and emerging alliances from the nation’s capital to the state capitals and even at the grassroots level, political manoeuvring is taking shape. Aspirants for presidential, gubernatorial, and legislative positions are already engaging in behind-the-scenes negotiations, holding closed-door meetings, and reviving dormant political structures in anticipation of party primaries and, eventually, the general elections.

Several prominent politicians who lost out in 2023 or were sidelined due to internal party dynamics are making calculated comebacks. While some are rebranding their public image, others are exploiting current socio-economic challenges to remain relevant and build voter sympathy. Some serving governors and legislators with presidential ambitions are subtly extending their reach across zones, disguising their intentions as national integration or consultations.

Shifting political allegiances

The 2023 elections altered Nigeria’s traditional political calculations in many ways, particularly with the surprising inroads made by smaller parties like the Labour Party (LP), especially in urban areas.

As 2027 draws closer, many political players who once dismissed these movements as temporary waves are now courting them or considering defections.

Already, defections have begun from the major political parties; the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); as disgruntled members switch sides in search of greener pastures or platforms that offer better opportunities to clinch tickets such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and other political watch groups are noting an uptick in intra-party disputes and realignments across states.

Zoning, ethnicity, and the power equation

Zoning and power rotation remain pivotal issues ahead of 2027. The debate over which region should produce the next president, especially after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s term, is already igniting discussions in the North and the South-East. Various political interest groups are pushing narratives to favour their regions, and how these zoning debates are resolved within major parties may determine the cohesion, or fragmentation, of the political space.

Gubernatorial races across several states are also drawing attention. In states like Rivers, Lagos, Kano, and Delta, succession battles are quietly raging, with incumbents subtly grooming preferred successors while ambitious party men challenge the internal status quo.

Role of INEC, electoral reform, and voter engagement

Another major aspect gaining momentum in the early stages of 2027 election preparation is the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). After the mixed reactions that followed the 2023 elections, especially regarding result transmission and voter suppression, electoral credibility will be a critical issue.

Civil society groups and pro-democracy activists are already calling for the full implementation of electronic transmission of results and the strengthening of electoral laws to enhance transparency and discourage manipulation. They also emphasise the need for voter education and curbing voter apathy, especially among the youth, whose participation in 2023 changed the dynamics in several key areas.

With more than a year to the general elections, the signs are clear: the race for 2027 is already underway. What happens in the coming months – party congresses, court judgements, electoral reforms, economic policies, and national security – will shape not only the tone of the campaigns but also the eventual outcome.