Ahead 2027: APC Strong Enough To Manage Defections, Expectations – Gov Otu

Cross River State Governor, Senator (Prince) Bassey Edet Otu, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the most formidable political platform in Nigeria capable of managing the wave of defections and the expectations of both new entrants and long-standing members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the quarterly meeting of the APC Governors’ Forum in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, Governor Otu attributed the growing attraction to the ruling party to what he described as “the steady and deliberate revival of Nigeria’s economy under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“The attraction is simple. The economy is growing, and it’s very clear that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is doing the right things. Everyone who truly desires progress and the growth of Nigeria is naturally gravitating to- ward that direction.

People can now see a clear path of economic recovery and stability,” he said. The Governor dismissed insinuations of internal tension within the party, assuring that the APC has the structure and maturity to harmonize interests between its founding members and new joiners.

“From the day you join APC, you have equal rights. The machinery put in place is such that there will be no issue. Our main agenda is not about internal politics but about delivering to Nigerians the dividends of good governance,” Otu stated confidently.

According to him, the focus of the APC under President Tinubu remains the transformation of the national economy, deepening democratic governance, and ensuring that citizens feel the tangible benefits of reforms being undertaken at both federal and state levels.

“It’s not about who came first or last, it’s about uniting to build a country that works for everyone,” he emphasized. Responding to questions on the 2027 elections, Otu said that the performance of the administration and the trajectory of its policies already provide strong grounds for optimism.

“The policies under the Renewed Hope Agenda are delivering real results. This meeting is for retrospection, alignment, and collaboration to ensure that as governors, we are all moving on the right path of sustainable development,” he explained.