Ahead 2025 Budget: Yahaya Rallies Stakeholders to Prepare Document

In preparation for the 2025 budget, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has presided over a Citizens’ Engagement Forum as part of his administration’s commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance.

The interactive session, held on Saturday at the Jewel Hall in Gombe, gathered a wide range of stakeholders, including traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organizations, faith-based groups, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and various community members. The meeting provided a platform for these diverse participants to deliberate on priority areas for the state’s 2025 budget.

The engagement, organized by the State Ministries Budget & Economic Planning and Finance and Economic Development, has been an annual tradition since Governor Yahaya assumed office in 2019, reflecting his long-standing practice of involving stakeholders in shaping the budget to ensure it addresses the state’s pressing needs.

Speaking during the event, the Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, said his administration has placed high premium on inclusive governance and effective resources management, emphasizing it was for this reason that his government often welcome diverse perspective, innovative ideas, and strategic insights when formulating policies and programmes that drive economic growth and development in the state.

He added that his administration ensures participatory governance is enhanced, stating that “This is a significant step towards ensuring that the needs and aspirations of the people are prioritized in Government spending. By giving citizens a voice in the budgeting process, we have shown commitment to transparency and accountability in governance. The citizens’ nominated projects cover a wide range of areas, including infrastructure development, education, healthcare and agriculture. Without shredding a word, the journey so far has been fulfilling, because we are able to deliver on our mandate, and with your support, we will even do better.”

“So far, out of 71 nominated citizens’ projects/programmes in 2024, 48 were included and have been executed in the 2024 Budget, representing 67.61%. Some of these projects, ongoing and completed are: road construction from Tashan Magarya – Emir’s Palace in Kumo town ongoing; rehabilitation of road linking Nafada town to Potiskum road completed; expansion of roads in Tumfure etc – ongoing; continuation of urban renewal project on going; provision of Solar Light at Gadam Town and other locations – most are completed, reconstruction of Nafada, Kaltungo LGA Secretariats – ongoing; reconstruction and renovation of Royal Palaces across all the LGAs ongoing; timely procurement and distribution of fertilizers to State farmers completed; erosion control projects across affected locations in the State – some completed while others ongoing; while others are schools and healthcare facilities construction, upgrade, renovation amongst others,” he stated.

