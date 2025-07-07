AHCN Gets Chairman

The Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria has appointed Chime Obiora as the chairman of its Board of Trustees.

In a statement by the association, he was appointed at the 112th ouncil meeting of the association in Abuja to succeed the former Chairman, Gabriel Aduku, who passed away last year after a brief illness.

Chime brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight into the visionary mission of the association to drive affordable mass housing provision to all Nigerians. Before his appointment, he has held numerous appointments in the built environment.