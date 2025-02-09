Ahamba: Anyanwu Remains Secretary until S’Court Decides Otherwise

Share

A renowned constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), has weighed-in on the crisis in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as it affects the office of the National Secretary.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Mr. Sunday Ude-Okoye, have continued to lay claims to the position of National Secretary of the PDP.

Both senior party officials predicate their claims on decisions/orders of courts of competent jurisdictions.

In a telephone chat with our correspondent, the elder statesman placed reliance on Section 48(1) of the PDP Constitution, which operative word he said is “assume” the position of governor.

“I’m not only a senior member of the PDP, I’m a senior member of the legal profession.

“And once interpretation of law is concerned, I remove my garb of politics.

“Now, this issue that is causing trouble in the party, is covered by Section 48 (1) of our party, which states: “Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, any member holding any office in the party at any level, shall be deemed to have resigned that office if he or she assumes any of the following offices; (I) Governor or Deputy Governor of a State.

“Samuel Anyanwu never assumed the office of Governor of Imo State; he only contested election there.

“I’m not on any side of the divide; I’m just saying that this is what our constitution says.

“I’m waiting for how the Supreme Court will interpret it; that’s all I’m waiting for now”, Ahamba said.

He continued: “We don’t have any other Constitution (of PDP) from the one I know.

“They have to be patient to let the Supreme Court rule. I don’t like the way my party is coming with court proceedings”.

