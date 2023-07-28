Agwunobi Calls For Concerted Efforts On Digital Identity Security

As Nigeria is passing through serious security challenges, a security expert, Mrs Zita Agwunobi has called for concerted efforts on security.

Agwunobi, a seasoned technology lawyer with over 17 years of diverse legal experience, said in an interview that she came up with a groundbreaking digital identity onboarding platform to deal with security issues digitally.

Drawing from her vast knowledge and professional legal experiences journaled over a decade, Zita stated that there is an urgent need to address identity mix, fraud, document forgery, and onboarding crisis, adding that there is a lack of access to comprehensive data to mitigate the trust gap within the corporate sector.

“Launched in 2019, the platform has since evolved into a transformative tool for individuals, families and businesses seeking to enhance their security and streamline identity-related processes,” she said.

The entrepreneur revealed that based on her conviction and determination, the platform has earned recognition and accolades quickly.

As a woman flourishing in a male-dominated industry, Zita said that she embraced her femininity as a strength, shattering gender stereotypes along the way.

She revealed that her unwavering belief in the solution she created and her commitment to its purpose drive her and the team at the platform to show up daily and make a difference.

According to her, “Under my leadership, the platform has achieved remarkable milestones, including receiving the prestigious Hiil Justice Accelerator grant, being recognized at the WIA54 Digital and Technology Revelation winner for Women in Africa, and winning the Standard Chartered/Enterprise Development Centre Women in Technology Incubation program and the Google for Startup Africa Accelerator program.

“The impact of organization has been felt not only within the industry but also by notable players in the tech ecosystem.

“As an “Accelerator Mentor, Google for Startups Africa,” I have played a pivotal role in empowering other startups, offering guidance, and sharing my invaluable expertise.

“This participation at Google further highlights the significance of the platform and my contributions to the tech community,” she said.

Zita’s journey exemplifies the power of perseverance and innovation in the face of challenges.

Agwunobi is calling for concerted efforts on digital identity security. Her competence and value as a leader are inspiring, and she transcends gender barriers.