Agwai: One Party State Not Good For Democracy

…says criticisms dampen military’s morale, affect operations

A former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Martin Luther Agwai, has cautioned African leaders against enthroning a one-party state, saying such nations are “doomed”.

Agwai, who served as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), also urged the public to exercise restraint in the manner they criticise the military, in order not to dampen the morale of troops undertaking operations across the country.

The retired 4-star General spoke on Thursday at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja, where he delivered the Graduation Lecture for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16 with the theme, “Rebuilding Trust In Plural Societies: Pathways For Sustainable Development In Africa”.

The 86 course participants included representatives from the Gambia and Rwanda.

“If you say it is a one-party state you want, then you are doomed (as a nation)

‘You don’t want to hear any dissenting voice. Conflict is a wake-up call”, the statesman said.

Speaking against the backdrop of Sunday’s drone attack on a location in the Tundun Biri community, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, which left scores of residents dead, and many others with varying degrees of injuries, the former United Nations (UN) Force Commander, maintained that criticisms were not out out place.

He, however, said such should be done with decorum, in order not to affect ongoing anti-insurgency, and other operations geared towards denying the enemies of state freedom of action.

His words: “All life matters and we totally condemn the killing of innocent lives.

“However, we should condemn with caution, in order not to demoralise the military in operations.

“We admit that there are mistakes in operations and this is why we call for caution so that the military will not be demoralised.”