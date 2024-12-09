Agusto Upgrades Unitrust Insurance Credit Rating To ‘A-‘, With Stable Outlook

Share

Pan-African credit rating agency, Agusto & Co. has upgraded Unitrust In – surance Company Limited’s credit rating from “Bbb+” to “A-” with a stable outlook.

According to a note on the Agusto & Co. website, “the rating reflects the good support of the shareholders as reflected in the strong capital base and good liquidity profile upheld by the strategic asset allocation to money market instruments given the volatile nature of claims emanating from the non-life insurance business.

It added that “supporting the rating upgrade is the good performance spurred by the uptick in investment returns and improvement in risk underwriting results.

A statement by the company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Swachet Iliyasu, said that the “A-” rating from Agusto & Co reflected the insurer’s good financial condition and strong capacity to meet its obligations relative to all other insurance companies in Nigeria.

Agusto & Co is a leading independent rating agency in Nigeria, providing credit ratings and credit risk management and research to a wide range of organisations.

The company’s ratings are based on rigorous analysis and evaluation of financial performance, risk management practices, and corporate governance.

