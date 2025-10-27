Agusto Upgrades Jaiz Bank’s Credit Rating To A- Stable

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer noninterest Bank, has announced that Agusto & Co. Limited, Nigeria’s foremost credit rating agency, upgraded the bank’s credit ratings to A- (long-term) and A1 (short-term), both with a Stable Outlook, and assigned an ESG score of “2.”

This upgrade reflects Jaiz Bank’s strong financial fundamentals, sound risk management framework, effective governance practices, and consistent execution of its strategic growth and digital transformation agenda.

It underscores the bank’s resilience, capital adequacy, and commitment to ethical, sustainable banking that supports Nigeria’s economic development.

The improved rating reaffirms the confidence of regulators, investors, and customers in Jaiz Bank’s leadership and strategic direction, particularly as the Bank continues to expand its non-interest banking footprint, deepen financial inclusion, and deliver innovative digital solutions to its growing customer base.

Commenting on the development, Haruna Musa, PhD, HCIB, Managing Director/ CEO of Jaiz Bank Plc, stated: “We are delighted by Agusto & Co.’s recognition of Jaiz Bank’s progress and stability. This upgrade validates our ongoing efforts to build a resilient institution anchored on trust, performance, and innovation.

We remain committed to continuous improvement, operational excellence, and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders.” Jaiz Bank expresses appreciation to its customers, regulators, shareholders, employees, and partners for their unwavering support in driving the Bank’s success story.