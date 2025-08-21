Agusto: Nigerian Banks’ Assets To Hit N242.3trn By Year-End

Credit rating agency Agusto & Co. has said that it expects the total assets and contingents of the Nigerian banking industry to rise by 29.85 percent to N242.3 trillion by December 31, 2025 from N186.6 trillion in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The agency made the projection in its recently released “2025 Nigerian Banking Industy Report.” It also stated that despite funding pressure, occasioned by prevailing high-interest rate environment and the tightening stance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the industry remained liquid with a 59.4 per cent liquidity ratio, adding that it projects the liquidity ratio to exceed 60 per cent by FYE 2025, “supported by favourable, albeit declining, yields on treasury securities.”

Specifically, the agency said: “The Nigerian banking industry has remained resilient, success fully navigating various global and domestic macroeconomic vagaries. The Industry has maintained an upward growth trajectory with total assets and contingents projected to reach N242.3 trillion ($151.4 billion @ N1,600/$) by 31 December 2025 after expanding by 44.9 per cent year-on- year to N186.6 trillion ($121.5 billion @N1,536/$) as at December 31, 2024.

“Notwithstanding the funding pressure from the prevailing high-interest rate environment and the contractionary stance of the monetary authority, the Industry remained liquid with a 59.4% (FYE 2023: 43.5%) liquidity ratio. We believe the liquidity ratio will exceed 60% by FYE 2025, supported by favourable, albeit declining, yields on treasury securities.

In our view, banks will accelerate the adoption of innovative funding strategies, as reflected in the uptick in commercial paper issuances, to moderate the impact of the funding pressures. In the first seven months of 2025, commercial papers amounting to circa N750 billion were issued by various players. We anticipate more issuances particularly as the prevailing yields gradually moderate in the latter part of the year.”

On the ongoing banking recapitalisation programme, Agusto said that about N1.7 trillion was raised by 16 banks in FY 2024, adding that about N800 billion was raised in the first seven months of 2025. While noting that the mandatory verifications by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are pending on some of the capital raised, the agency said that the fact that domestic investors provided most of the capital raised by the banks in the last 19 months, is a positive developemnt as it reflects the “acceptability” of the banking industry by Nigerians.

It projects that an additional N900 billion will be raised before 31 December 2025. As Agusto put it, “the introduction of the minimum paidup capital in March 2024 drove recapitalisation activities in the Industry.

Although the minimum paid-up capital directive will not be effective until 31 March 2026, about N1.7 trillion was raised by 16 banks in FY 2024. Similarly, circa N800 billion was raised in the first seven months of 2025. Thus, eight banks have complied with the minimum paid-up capital directive as at 31 July 2025, ahead of the March 31, 2026 deadline.”