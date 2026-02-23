Agusto & Co. Hosts Dialogue On Nigeria’s Banking Recapitalisation

Agusto & Co., a leading Pan-African credit rating agency and provider of economic research, recently convened its 2026 Economic Roundtable, bringing together senior banking executives, regulators, investors, and policy thinkers to reflect, engage in meaningful dialogue, and exchange ideas in pursuit of sustainable economic progress.

Themed: “Nigeria’s Banking Recapitalisation: What Does It Mean for the Nigerian Economy?”, the roundtable convened policymakers, financial leaders, and industry stakeholders to critically examine the implications of the ongoing recapitalisation exercise.

Beyond the quantum of capital being raised, discussions focused on what this new phase means for financial system resilience, credit quality, investor confidence, and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Agusto & Co. Limited, Mrs. Yinka Adelekan, emphasised the need for informed dialogue at a time of significant structural change within the financial system. “This Roundtable comes at a defining moment for Nigeria’s banking sector.

As recapitalisation unfolds, it is crucial that we create space for informed dialogue on what it truly means for economic stability and growth.

By convening this forum, we also honour our founder’s legacy, ensuring that recapitalisation strengthens not just bank balance sheets, but the future of Nigeria’s financial system,” Adelekan noted.

Delivering the keynote address, the Country Director, World Bank in Nigeria, Mr. Matthew Verghis, underscored the importance of positioning recapitalisation as a tool for economic transformation as well as the strategic opportunities that lies ahead.

He said: “A stronger banking system creates the foundation to finance Nigeria’s long-term ambitions — from empowering MSMEs and expanding productive capacity to unlocking large-scale infrastructure development.

“The opportunity before us is clear: to convert stronger balance sheets into deeper intermediation, greater resilience, and inclusive growth that accelerates Nigeria’s journey toward a more competitive and sustainable economy.”

Jimi Ogbobine, Head, Agusto Consulting (a wholly owned subsidiary of Agusto & Co), also presented a brief macro-economic overview, offering an in-depth analysis of the key economic themes and key uncertainties shaping the nation’s economic trajectory in 2026.

The roundtable concluded with an interactive engagement session, fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders committed to strengthening Nigeria’s financial system and economic prospects.