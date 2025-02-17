Agusto & Co: Experts Offer Insights Into 2025 Economic Trajectories

Share

Industry leaders, policymakers and experts have given direction for a positive economic trajectory as the Federal Government navigates the process through policies and reforms.

Speaking at the 2025 Economic Roundtable in honour of the late founder of leading Pan-African credit rating and research agency, Agusto & Co, Mr. Olabode Agusto, the economic experts explained that the roundtable provided an in-depth analysis of trends, policy developments, and investment opportunities shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Expressing his optimism about the potential of Nigeria’s recent economic reforms, Fola Adeola, Chairman of the event, stated: “The unification of exchange rates and the removal of subsidies are bold and necessary steps towards a stronger economy.

Now, the focus must be on effectively implementing these policies to ensure they deliver significant benefits for all Nigerians.”

In her welcome address, the Managing Director, Agusto & Co., Mrs. Yinka Adelekan, emphasised the importance of fostering a deeper understanding of Nigeria’s economic realities and leveraging credible insights to drive sustainable growth.

Adelekan said: “As Nigeria navigates an evolving economic climate, it is crucial for businesses and policymakers to engage in meaningful dialogue.”

She added: “This economic roundtable provides an essential platform to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, shaping our collective economic future.”

Reflecting on the legacy of the founder, Adelekan further stated: “Mr. Agusto’s contributions to the financial and macroeconomic space were unparalleled.

His wisdom, vision, and leadership left an indelible mark on the industry. In this era of macroeconomic reforms, his voice would have been invaluable to the discourse.

Through this discussion on Nigeria’s current tax reforms and their impact on households, businesses, and the country, we honor his legacy and the profound impact he made.”

Additionally, Agusto Consulting (a wholly owned subsidiary of Agusto & Co), led by Jimi Ogbobine, presented the Nigeria Macroeconomic brief 2025-2027, offering an in-depth analysis of key uncertainties, external sector trends, fiscal policies, and inflation projections shaping the nation’s economic trajectory.

