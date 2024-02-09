Agusto & Co: Banks’ Impaired Loans To Rise on Macroeconomic Downturn

Pan-African Credit Rating Agency, Agusto & Co., has said that it expects Nigerian banks’ to record an increase in impaired loans this year as a result of the macroeconomic downturn. The Head, Financial Institutions Ratings at the rating agency, Ayokunle Olubunmi, who disclosed this while presenting Agusto & Co.’s “The Nigerian Macroeconomic Review and Outlook,” at the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria’s (FICAN) Bi-monthly forum in Lagos on Thursday, said that with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) expected to continue with its monetary policy tightening this year to curb inflation, coupled with other challenges in the economy, customers who took loans from banks may find it difficult to pay off such loans.

However, he said that the rating agency expected banks’ compliance with the CBN’s Loan- to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy to drive loan growth in the industry this year. The rating agency also fore- cast that the high interest rate environment will likely moderate banks’ Net Interest Spread (NIS) in real terms this year and that inflationary pressure, naira devaluation and salary reviews are likely to increase lenders’ operating expenses.

It further stated that emigration also known as the “japa” phenomenon would continue to deplete the skill set in the industry, but that it expects banks to play a more dominant role in the payment ecosystem. According to the rating agency, there could also be a transition to Basel III in the industry this year even as it said it expects more international expansion by Nigerian banks, the commencement of the recapitalisation exercise, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), licensing of new banks as well as a shake-up in the merchant banking space.