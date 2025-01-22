Agusto & Co Assigns ‘A+’ Rating To FBNQuest Asset Management

Share

FBNQuest Asset Management, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc., has been awarded an A+ rating by Agusto & Co. Limited.

According to a press release, this rating reflects the firm’s stable outlook, robust risk management, and strong investment capabilities, highlighting its impressive operational performance and outstanding business profile.

It emphasises FBNQuest Asset Management’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional investment services to its clients.

The statement saud the rating was issued in a recent report by Agusto & Co., a leading rating agency in Nigeria. “This recognition underscores the company’s strong operational record, excellent corporate governance, and professional management of fund assets.

“The organisation’s impressive performance demonstrates its unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional value to clients through a variety of products and services tailored to meet their investment needs,” the statement said.

Ike Onyia, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Asset Management, expressed his satisfaction with the rating, stating,: “We are truly delighted to receive the A+ rating from Agusto & Co.

This recognition is a testament to our strong expertise in investment portfolio management and the achievements we have realised over the years.

We take pride in this positive acknowledgement, which stems from our wellthought-out business strategies and the exceptional performance of our skilled workforce, cementing our position in the hearts of our stakeholders.”

FBNQuest Asset Management was also recognised as the Best Asset Manager at the 2024 EMEA African Banker Awards.

The organisation continues to maintain a consistently strong position in the investment services subsector in Nigeria, leveraging its rich pedigree in intellectual capital, strong research capabilities, and cutting-edge technology to provide clients with value-adding insights, advice, and service.

“Our mutual funds offer diverse investment options that enable the creation of unique and value-enhancing investment strategies for different client segments.

Additionally, our range of mutual funds encompasses various asset classes, including equities, bonds, and money market instruments,” he added.



