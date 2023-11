This year’s edition of Agunke Festival otherwise known as Agunke- fest 2023, is scheduled to hold between 7 and 9 at Badagry, Lagos State.

Fondly known as Coconut Festival, the three days festival, which promises to be colourful and exciting, will feature a number of activities to delight the people.

Some of these fun filled activities include; coconut exhibition, cooking competition, tour, beauty pageant, and art exhibition.