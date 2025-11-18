New Telegraph

November 18, 2025
Agunechemba Set To Take Over Gunmen Camps In Anambra

Ahead of this year’s Christmas and New Year seasons, the Agunechemba Security Squad has concluded arrangements to take over all the camps of the gunmen in Anambra State.

This is coming as the security outfit takes delivery of security cameras and earth-moving machines for effective security operations in the area.

Disclosing this in a statement by the Publicly Secretary of Agunechemba, Mr Nweke Nweke, the Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Community Security Prince Kenneth Emeakayi stated that the remnants of the gunmen in Anambra State would be sent packing, adding that all the criminal hideouts would be taken over by the operatives.

Emeakayi made this directive during a meeting with the leaders of the grassroots security team, commending their efforts to address the activities of youth engaging in kidnapping and ransom schemes.

