Agunechemba Seals Off Shrine In Okija, Confiscates Property Of Native Doctor

The Agunechemba Security Squad has sealed off a shrine in Okija Community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Property of the Native Doctor tending the shrine was also confiscated by the security squad as they were said to have been acquired from preparing Okeite, money making rituals for Yahoo boys in the name of Awele, known as destiny helper for ill-gotten wealth.

The attack was led by the Special Adviser to Gov Charles Soludo on Community Security, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, who is also a native of Okija Community.

The shrine in Umuofor village, Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area allegedly run by Ekene Igboegbueze, the priest, who was also arrested by the security operatives.

According to Emeakayi who disclosed this when he led men of of Agunechemba Security Squad on the mission, explained that government sealed the place on account of complaints it received from the people of Okija about the illegal business of Igboegbueze and online video where Mr Ekene said that he does Oke ite, Yahoo Plus, Awele for people which is contrary to Anambra State Homeland Security Laws.

