Agunechemba Debunks Going After Simon Ekpa’s Men

The Agunechemba Security Squad in Anambra State has debunked launching a manhunt for the gunmen loyal to the jailed Simon Ekpa, contending that its main interest is to restore peace and rule of law in the 179 communities in the state.

Speaking through its spokesperson, Nweke Nweke, Agunechemba clarified that it has never worked with any group to conduct a manhunt against any individual.

The community security outfit added that it maintainex a steady cooperative relationship with other security agencies in tackling insecurity in Anambra State and warns against statements that could distract its operatives from their main focus.

N we ke s a i d : “Agunechemba’s mission is to assist established security agencies in maintaining peace, law, and order across the state. “Our activities are not related to any court ruling against anyone, and we adhere to a strict code of conduct that prohibits targeting individuals or groups based on judicial outcomes.”