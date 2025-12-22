Agunechemba Award: Ebonyi Lawyers In Anambra Condemn Negative Profiling Of Kinsmen

Legal practitioners from Ebonyi State based in Anambra have condemned the negative profiling of their brothers and sisters in the state contending that instead, the erring ones should be guided and mentored.

The lawyers totaling over 100, based in Anambra State noted that Ebonyi people are known for being of good conductor and have positive functional members of the society flourishing in various legitimate trades in the area.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the Association during the presentation of award of excellence to the Commander of Special Ant – Touting Squad and the Agunechemba Security outfit Hon Monday Nwokoye .

In his remarks, Nwokoye thanked the Association for acknowledging him and urged members to continue their commitment to justice, professionalism and service to humanity.

He also commended the Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, for what he described as the governor’s remarkable developmental strides and effective governance across the state.