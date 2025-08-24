Agu-Ejidike Visits Rufai’s Family, Pledges Future Support

Nigerians continue to mourn the death of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, with more dignitaries paying a condolence visit to the family.

On Saturday, just less than 24 hours after the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner was committed to the mother earth, ‎Nigeria’s Pillars of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu-Ejidike, was among the sports icons that were present at the legend’s home at Raji Rasaki Estate, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, where he was received by Rufai’s younger brother, ‎Bruce Sunny Rufai, sisters and other members of the family

‎Rufai died on July 3, 2025, at the age of 61, and was interred in Lagos on Friday.

‎The Pillars of Sports prayed for the soul of the deceased while praying to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

‎He described the former goalkeeper as a dedicated and devoted player who brought glory to the country and Africa at large.

‎”We will continue to relate with you. Peter has done well for the country and he will never be forgotten. We pray that sudden death will not happen in your family again,” Agu-Ejidike said.

‎Speaking on behalf of the family, Bruce Rufai thanked Agu-Ejidike for the visit as he said that the family would be ready to collaborate with him in the best way to honour their late brother.

‎”We thanked you for the visit. He (Peter) was very loyal to the cause of the country. My brother came back to Nigeria to set up an academy in Lagos as a way to give back to his community. He was involved in so many meaningful programs that have brought development to sports in the country. We will miss him,” Bruce Rufai said.