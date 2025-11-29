Various stakeholders in the nation’s agriculture value chain during the week converged on the campus of the University of Lagos, Yaba, Lagos to harp on the need to utilise innovation as an essential tool to address mass hunger in the country.

The event came under the auspices of the Inter- generational Rescue Foundation (IRF) and the Department of Social Work in the Faculty of Social Sciences drew participants from the academia, farmers, research institute as well as students in different higher institutions of learning.

Not in any way left out were pupils of various secondary schools across the state, who not only joined the call for innovation to tackle Nigeria’s rising food crisis in the country and like their colleagues in the tertiary institutions also showcased some innovations they have made in the agriculture value chain.

Tagged Agroween 2025; the event also featured recognition Awards, food, agriculture, and innovation festival, the major talking points were issues around hunger and worsening food insecurity in the country.

In her address to kick off the event, the Chief Operating Officer of IRF, Mrs. Bimbola Aghahowa, lamented that hunger has become one of the world’s most pressing development challenges, with socioeconomic pressures often blamed on individuals instead of deeper governance failures and structural inequalities.

Citing the data released recently by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), she stated that 690 million people globally live in throes of hunger, adding further that Nigeria remains among the worst affected, with about 50 million citizens facing severe food insecurity.

According to her, hunger levels reached about 30 per cent in Lagos and is said to be as high as between 40 and 50 per cent in Northern parts of the country, stressing that the trend would be better curbed through stronger collaboration among citizens, institutions and government.

Aghahowa stated that Agroween as an initiative aims to promote food sufficiency as a universal human right rather than a commodity, adding that her organisation has been running food pantries, composting workshops, research projects and its RentA-Lot farming scheme to strengthen community access and resilience.

The Guest Lecturer, Prof. Vide Adedayo of the Department of Geography, in her presentation urged participants and Nigerians in general to cultivate a radical shift in approach to food production insisting that traditional farming methods alone cannot meet rising demand or with stand climate and economic pressures.

Adedayo said food security requires availability, affordability, safety and access, warning that fragmented policies, climate shocks, low innovation, insecurity, labour shortages and post harvest waste continue worsening Nigeria’s food system outcomes.

While noting that the country loses between 40 and 50 per cent of its produced food, even as millions struggle with hunger, she added that agricultural exports from Nigeria suffer frequent rejection due to poor safety standards.

She urged Nigeria to embrace innovation such as digital tools, renewable energy, precision farming, indigenous knowledge systems and circular economy practices to strengthen resilience and prepare for future population growth.

In his welcome address, Prof. Samuel Adejoh, Head of Social Work of the University of Lagos, said food insecurity is also a social justice and national security issue requiring long term community empowerment and policy reforms.

Adejoh said Africa accounts for nearly one third of global food-insecure persons, with Nigeria recording over 120 million food insecure citizens and millions experiencing acute hunger across rural and urban communities.

He urged social workers, institutions and development partners to build innovative models that strengthen livelihoods, empower households and reduce dependency on relief-based interventions.

The subsequent stakeholders at a panel session agreed that Nigeria must adopt sustainable practices, strengthen collaboration and prioritise food equity to ensure that no citizen goes hungry in the face of mounting socioeconomic and climate pressures.

They reaffirmed commitment to building a just food system where innovation drives access, community participation improves resilience, and food is ultimately available not for sale, but for all Nigerians.

The climax of the event was the Agroween Recognition Award given to Prof. Desmond Majekodunmi, Prof. Vide Adedayo and Mrs. Funke Egbemode, to mention but a few.

The event also had compost training and workshop for students from various secondary schools