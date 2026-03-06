Agrofood Nigeria To Witness International Participation

Organisers of this year’s Agrofood Nigeria exhibition in Lagos, fairtrade Messe, has disclosed that its 11th edition is setting a new benchmark for international participation and industry engagement.

As West Africa’s leading annual platform for the agrofood and packaging industries, fairtrade Messe explained that the event is expected to attract thousands of decisionmakers and industry professionals from across Nigeria and the wider region.

Organised by fairtrade Messe in collaboration with Modion Communications, agrofood Nigeria provides a highly focused marketplace for investment, innovation and business development across the entire value chain, spanning agriculture, food and beverage technology, food ingredients, packaging and finished food products.

The 11th agrofood Nigeria 2026 is holding from March 24 to 26, 2026 in Lagos. For professionals seeking capacity expansion, operational optimisation, product innovation, market diversification or enhanced retail positioning, the exhibition offers direct access to proven technologies, reliable suppliers and new investment opportunities in one concentrated setting.

The 2026 edition features the most extensive international presence in the history of the event, with more than 100 exhibitors from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Confirmed participating countries include Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

By enabling face-to-face engagement with international solution providers, agrofood Nigeria facilitates technology transfer, strengthens supply chains and supports well-informed capital investment decisions in Nigeria and West Africa.

After eight consecutive years of strong engagement, the Netherlands assumes the role of Guest of Honor 2026. The Netherlands Pavilion, recognisable by its distinctive orange branding in Hall 2, has become a central meeting point for agricultural innovation and bilateral exchange.