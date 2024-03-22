German trade show specialists, fairtrade Messe, has disclosed that over 125 word-class exhibitors have confirmed their readiness to participate in next week’s agrofood & plastprintpack international exhibition & conference in Lagos, showcasing their tailor-made products and solutions for the Nigerian market. fairtrade Messe, in a release made available to New Telegraph, revealed that word-class exhibitors from Belgium, Bulgaria, China, France, Germany, Ghana, ndia, Italy, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Qatar, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Tunisia and Türkiye would storm the prestigious Landmark Centre in Lagos, Victoria Island, for the pioneering global innovations for Nigeria’s agro food and plastprintpack industry.

The organisers said it would take place from March 26 to 28, 2024, with active participation of government functionaries, including key ministers from the new government, both at the federal and Lagos State levels in attendance. In addition, fairtrade Messe also hinted that global technology leaders from 16 countries would be in attendance for the 3-day conference at the highest level. The release states: “Building on the momentum of the highly successful March 2023 edition, the organisers are proud to announce the elevated standards set for the upcoming 9th edition. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, every aspect of the event has been meticulously enhanced to deliver an unparalleled experience, surpassing previous benchmarks.