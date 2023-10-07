Agro Tourism: Anago Osho Adventures, UNESCO, Others Explore the Road to Cocoa

Agro Tourism in Africa has continued to gain ascendency with increasing interest from the West, Europe and other parts of the world. The latest is coming from the recent collaboration spareheaded by one of Nigeria’s leading tour guides and tourism experts, Anago Osho of Anago Osho Adventure, with Green-Project.org, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Hellenic National Commission (Greece) and Eyali Ghana.

The exploratory visit was tagged on, The Road To Cocoa (LA ROUTE DU CACAO 2023) in Nigeria. The group kick started the exploration of cocoa farms in West Africa from Ivory Coast then proceeded to Ghana, Togo, and Benin before berthing at Nigeria, which was the last country to be explored.

While in Nigeria, the rediscovery tour took the team to the forest of Agiyan, near Ogbere, Ijebu East Local Government, Ogun State. Speaking on this expedition, Osho described it as a welcome development, noting that despite the challenges, it afforded the team the opportunity to discover begging opportunities in Agro tourism in Nigeria and the west coast of Africa.

According to him, ‘‘it was a long journey and the continuous rainfall and erosion eroded roads didn’t deter the determination of the group to encourage cocoa farmers to be sustainable, go organic, promote renewable energy sources, and share best practices. Nigeria used to be one of the biggest producers of cocoa in the world.

Unfortunately, the cocoa industry in Nigeria seems to have faded away but in reality, these farms and the descendants of the cocoa farmers are still up and doing to protect their cocoa heritage.’’ He also noted that the research and documentary film undertaken by the team exposed them to the sufferings of the farmers among others. ‘‘The documentary and project revealed the struggle of cocoa farmers in Nigeria,’’ said Osho.