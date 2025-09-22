Agro Firm Engages Directors

Adbond Harvest and Homes has appointed Olutoyin Ayinde and Adeniyi Adeleke as non-executive directors. The company said in a statement that the move was aimed at strengthening governance, broadening expertise and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and growth in Nigeria’s agro-tohome sector.

Ayinde is a fellow, past president of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), and seasoned professional in urban planning and development. He previously served as commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Lagos State, where he spearheaded key urban renewal and landuse policies.

Recognised for his contributions to sustainable development and community engagement, Ayinde is widely respected among his peers. Also, Adeleke is an accountant and business advisory consultant with many years of experience in financial accounting, management and consulting.

He is noted for his analytical skills and passion for providing value-driven services across various industries. Chief Executive Officer of the company, Adekoya Oluwagbemiga, described the appointments as a welcome development for the organisation.