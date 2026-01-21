Agro Allied Firm Listed On NGX Growth Board, Highlights Ambition

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc has been listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Growth Board, marking a key milestone in the company’s evolution as an integrated agro-allied enterprise.

The NGX Growth Board provides a platform for growth-oriented companies to access the capital market, enhance corporate governance, and position for longterm expansion.

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc is listed by introduction, a move aimed at improving the liquidity of its shares and strengthening its readiness to attract future investment.

During its “Facts Behind the Listing” presentation, the management of Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc briefed stakeholders on the company’s growth trajectory and future plans across its diversified agricultural operations, which span livestock farming, crop production, feed processing, and estate farming.

“Our listing on the NGX Growth Board reflects our strategic commitment to building a scalable and integrated agro-allied business that contributes to food security and economic development,” said Mr. Hezekiah Oshaba, Chairman of Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc.

“This milestone strengthens our transparency, enhances our market visibility, and supports the next phase of our growth,” he said. Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc operates across the poultry, aquaculture, crop farming, and animal feed value chain, with its core farming operations located in Ogun State.

The company stated that it will continue to deepen backward and forward integration to improve efficiency, expand production capacity, and create long-term value for stakeholders.