Agritech City: From Ota To Ottawa, Vision In Progress

Lives are being transformed here. We train all our farmers on organic farming practices, producing food items without chemical fertilizers or pesticides and therefore, no side effects. We are therefore, promoting healthy eating. “As for Agritech City and Resort at Idi-Iroko, there is a combination of agriculture plus pleasure and dedication. So, the whole world is coming here ––Dr. Seyi Davids (Chairman /CEO, Xtralarge Farms)

Mention the name “Xtralarge Farms” and the spontaneous chorus you get is that of: “One hundred percent integrity! Eat healthy. Live healthy and make money”. Interestingly, the response comes from a crop of passionate farmers- governors or ambassadors- as they are heartily referred to, all fully committed to fulfilling the vibrant vision of the brilliant minds behind the ever-expanding concept.

Who are these creative patriots and what is their mission? One is talking of course, about none other than the multiple award- winning and consistently resource- ful Farmers’ Dr. Davids and Dr.(Mrs) Moji Davids, the latter being the Managing Director of the Farms. Ask any of their clients anywhere in the world about the facilitating and fruitful factors that have seen them moving forward with all aspects of their policies and practices and the instant answer is that of 100 percent integrity.

They keep to their words in all ramifications. Yes, they do! That explains why all farmers, who are treated as family members of the company chant that line with verve and excitement. For instance, yours truly was there live at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos on June 12, 2019 when the concept of Agritech City, as the first of its kind in Africa was introduced to the world.

Also, both Mide Martins and Saheed Balogun, top Nollywood actors were also present as the Brand Ambassadors of the highly nutritious Wonder Meal. The unique financial concept of Xtrato- ken which will drive transactions in the City was also mentioned during that epoch-making ceremony.

And here we are, some four years later having a memorable, engaging and insightful tour of the serene, green environment, in the company of some members of the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria, GPAAN, appreciating the real thing as the dream has been brought to the light of day. In fact, Agritech City comes up as a beautiful, scenic tourist splendor with a combination of hi-tech, modern agric practices, a real estate offering along with a fun-filled environment.

That is also while savoring the mouth-watering organic food items presented as delicious dishes. But that is not all there is to Xtralarge Farms. What started as a small scale farm some 17 years ago, soon after the return of the Davids from outside our shores to Nigeria has since expanded into a global phenomenon. With the vision of “raising a generation of passionate farmers by creating various agric and investment platforms ” here in Nigeria and beyond it has, as at this day spread to over 24 countries, feeding the world with organic food.

These include places such as Israel, Jordan, the United Kingdom,(UK), United States of America (USA), Kazakhstan and of course, Dubai, to mention but a few. It would similarly interest the reader to know that the City, in full essence will boast of a shopping mall, children’s playing ground/ park, nursery, primary and secondary schools and technologically-driven university. As expected all will be promoting the green concept of biosafety, quite in sync with international best practices.

During that visit for instance, Dr. Davids took out time out of his busy schedule to explain to us the concepts of modern animal husbandry, crop farming and growing of herbs predicated on organic farming practices. Going to the specifics, the cows being raised are of different breeds, with some high in milk production and others in the provision of quality meat or the combination of the two factors.

One could also get better informed about the vast cultivation of maize, rice and plantains; the last two of which are combined for the production of the popular Wonder Meal. Its multifaceted and rich nutrients made up of the vital vitamins and magical minerals are being sought after, from all over the world by diabetic patients, those suffering from high blood pressure, amongst others. Indeed, that brings us to the Food Spital idea. What does it mean?

There in Agritech City, all manner of diseases are to be treated with carefully selected organic foods instead of chemical drugs that have debilitating side effects. A good example is radish plant, popularly referred to as the “white carrot”. The leaves and roots have proven efficacious, with the latter helpful against cancer, as explained by Moji, the MD. Interestingly, some of the farmers openly attested through gleeful testimonies, to how it has saved them, some of their relatives and friends from sundry illnesses including assisting them from going through one scary surgery or the other.

That brings us to the appealing features, right from the gate includ- ing rows of plantation trees on both sides of the road, the breezy village square with the iconic pot at the roundabout. Apart from the alluring swimming pool, the chalets are all built with modern, sophisticated materials of the best quality.

The cogent reason, according to the Chairman is because people will be coming from across the globe and only the best in structures and services would sooth and satisfy their fancies. And talking about fancies, a day’s visit to the Agritech City with one’s family and friends could do the magic. Indeed, the benefits are many and exciting.

Called Daycation, the visitor, as well explained by Moji is entitled to a tour of the resort to enjoy swimming, sporting activities, thrilling horse and camel rides and visit the cinema. Seminars, workshops and group meetings are hosted there. Also made available are exciting games, an adventure of the mountain-like waterfall and quite in line with its motivational motives it grants an empowerment seminar on safe and secure money-making in tourism.

In between, one would still savour the finger-licking, sumptuous lunch. To enjoy these immense benefits it would cost how much? It goes for a token of ten thousand naira only (N10K).Can you believe that? It sounds so surreal but it is all real. People are therefore, advised to simply click the website, www.ag- rictechcity.com or send the relevant message to info@agrictechcity.com and get registered. The confidence of every potential visitor is boosted by all-round security. In addition to these vast opportunities is food export. Some of the ambassadors are latching on it to make “cool cash”.

One of such is Dr. Kemi Oyegbile who worked with the United Nations Development Program, UNDP for years. But for her there is nothing like retirement, as she is currently busy exporting healthy, organic food items such as Wonder Meal, palm oil, rice from Ota here in Nigeria to Ottawa in Canada and happy for it. All said, the lasting lessons to glean from the inspiring success of Xtralarge Farms include absolute trust in God, consistent pursuit of the fulfillment of one’s vision, buoyed by passion, integrity, character, competence and commitment.

Good enough, Farmers Davis and Moji are using the best of materials to attract the best of people, from across the globe. Agritech City and Resort, Idi-Iroko, Ogun state is one tourist attraction to visit and the time to do so is now! The taste of the pudding is in the eating.