Agritech City: Connecting Human Health With Tourism

Given the exponential rise in heart-related illnesses and mental health disorders; with three out of ten Nigerians, reportedly falling as victims of depression, there is cause for serious concern. The statistics was given by the former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health under the Muhammadu Buhari-led ad- ministration, Abdulaziz Abdullahi. More importantly, urgent actions have to be taken to mitigate their deleterious effects on the quality of life of the citizens. That has become imperative as these health challenges have been traced to, and are getting worsened by the escalating wave of insecurity, a fragile economy with an inflation rate rising to 29 per cent. Added to these there is excruciating academic pressure on the youth and of course, increasing financial burden on millions of breadwinners, across the country.

The piece of good news however, is that of the Xtralarge Foods and Agric Services Ltd, as propelled by the brilliant minds of the couple- Dr. Seyi Davids (CEO) and Dr. Moji Da- vids (Managing Director) – coming up with the life-changing concept of Agritech City, Idi- Iroko, Ogun State. To drive home the vibrant vision of:”Raising a generation of passionate farmers, using cutting- edge technology and innovation”, the Agritech City is one unique place where several debilitating diseases are treated with the deployment of organic food items, not chemical drugs of whatever type. This got yours truly instantly attracted to the serene, scenic and spell-binding environment, where you listen to the soul-lifting lyrics of the songbirds, while drinking from the fascinating fountains of Mother Nature. In fact, that reminds one of the good old days spent in the fruitful farmlands back in the sixties. This scintillating scenario raises the pertinent questions.

For instance, what are organic foods? How are they made available to the consumers? What are their nutritional benefits to mankind? And how can we, as interested Nigerians maximize the golden opportunity as provided by the Xtralarge Farms Agritech City, at Idi-Iroko? Interestingly, the answers are not far-fetched. Organic foods are natured- based consumable items that are rich in vital vitamins and magical minerals, and more nutrient dense. Apart from being made to protect the environment, they possess valuable nutrients such as Vitamin C,iron,magnesium, phosphorous and anti-oxidants. On its part, Vitamin C improves growth and repair of body tissues,by forming collagen for making skin cells, tendons, ligaments and blood vessels. It also assists in the healing of wounds. Phosphorous has similar functions in addition to providing genetic building blocks such as DNA and RNA.

It also balances the availability of vitamins and minerals. While iron is for growth and development, making haemoglobin that carries oxygen from our lungs to all parts of the body, and myoglobin is made for the production of oxygen, magnesium is a co-factor in more than 300 enzymes for protein synthesis to produce muscles, and promote nerve functions.Organic foods are free from chemical fertilizers, pesticide residues, toxins, hormones, antibiotic exposure and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Furthermore, they promote heart health because they are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and improve digestive health while drastically reducing risks to cancer and diabetes. One has given these specific functions of the nutritious food items for us to understand what we benefit from buying and eating Xtralarge Farms products such as Wonder Meal, a natural blend of organic plantain and local rice.

It also means that when we consume their organic plantain flour, palm oil and aromatic pepper we are indeed, positively impacting on our overall health. But that is not all there is to gain from a visit to the wave-making Agri- tech City. Having proved to the world that it is possible to practise modern agriculture in a luxurious and comfortable environment, within the scintillating spectrum of beauty, and nature’s unpolluted splendor, a visitor can either rent or buy a country home there, away from the noisy, rowdy, riotous city environment. Instead of jetting out to Dubai, Paris or the Caribbean to squander millions of hard- earned money, in this period of cash crunch, Agritech City is the place to visit, with family members and friends.A day’s stay is referred to as Daycation. Beyond making economic sense of saving extra cash, you are treated to the best of times by riding horses, relaxing off the stress at the swimming pool, or taking your pupils/ students on excursion.

One can even gain from the requisite training on modern agricultural practices, engage in one form of celebration or the other,while savouring the delicious dishes of health -giving organic food items. The import of all these life- saving services provided at the Xtralarge Farms and Resort Centre, Idi-Iroko is for us all to understand the increasing need to take a beautiful break from the hustle and bustle of the daily struggles. Doing so will save our heads and hearts from preventable pains that lead to high blood pressure or disastrous depression. Our health is now in our hands.